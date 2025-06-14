Air India Announces Rs 25 Lakh Compensation to Crash Victims’ Families

Air India has announced an interim compensation of ₹ 25 lakh each for the families of those who lost their lives in the recent Ahmedabad plane crash, including the sole survivor. This payment is in addition to the ₹1 crore financial aid earlier committed by Tata Sons — the airline’s parent company — to the families of the deceased.

The airline expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, stating that its ground teams are working tirelessly to support those affected.

Air India, in a post on social media platform 'X', said, "Air India stands in solidarity with the families of the passengers who tragically lost their lives in the recent accident. Our teams on the ground are doing everything possible to extend care and support during this incredibly difficult time."

"As part of our continued efforts, Air India will be providing an interim payment of ₹25 lakh or approximately 21,000 GBP each to the families of the deceased and to the survivor, to help address immediate financial needs. This is in addition to the ₹1 crore or approximately 85,000 GBP support already announced by Tata Sons. All of us at Air India are deeply saddened by this loss. We mourn with the families, loved ones, and everyone affected," the post added.

In a separate statement, the Tata Group clarified that the ₹1 crore compensation would not only be extended to the families of onboard passengers but also to those who lost their lives on the ground during the crash.

Further, Tata has pledged to cover the medical treatment of all injured individuals and ensure they receive the care and support they require. The conglomerate has also committed to aiding in the reconstruction of the BJ Medical College boys’ hostel, which sustained severe damage in the Dreamliner crash.

