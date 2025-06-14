Explainer: Who Investigates a Plane Crash – Agencies Involved and Procedure

The Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad has triggered a comprehensive investigation by Indian authorities. Led by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the probe involves the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and international bodies including the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

While the world looks for the findings curiously, here is how a plane crash is investigated as per the international norms.

THE HISTORY:

ICAO & Annex 13, 1944:

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), a UN agency founded in 1944, sets global standards for civil aviation safety, including accident investigations. Annex 13 to the Chicago Convention (1944) provides the international framework for air crash investigations, ensuring cooperation and consistency among all 193 member states, including India.

The Annex 13 serves as the global rulebook for aircraft accident investigations. It ensures investigations are independent, coordinated, safety-focused, and carried out according to internationally accepted standards. By doing so, it helps build global trust in aviation safety and enables learning from every major incident worldwide. Under the 1944 Chicago Convention, all ICAO member states commit to following its Annexes, including Annex 13.

ROLE OF ICAO:

1. Global Standards & Guidelines: ICAO’s Annex 13, part of the Chicago Convention’s rulebook, is the global gold standard for air crash investigations. It sets out clear, shared practices all 193 member states follow, ensuring every probe is thorough, fair, and focused on one goal: making aviation safer for everyone.

2. Coordinating Countries: ICAO helps ensure smooth international cooperation during investigations that involve multiple countries, such as when an aircraft is manufactured in one nation, operated by another, and crashes in a third. It provides a framework for collaboration so all relevant states can contribute effectively to the investigation.

3. Compliance Monitor: ICAO monitors how effectively countries adhere to its safety standards through regular audits and reviews. One key tool is the Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP), which assesses a nation’s ability to maintain aviation safety oversight. These audits help identify gaps and encourage continuous improvement across all member states.

4. Training and Capacity Building: ICAO also provides technical guidance, training programs, and support to countries that may lack the resources or expertise needed for effective aviation safety oversight or accident investigation. This helps ensure a consistent global standard, even in regions with limited capacity.

5. Aircraft Accident/Incident Database Maintenance: ICAO collects and analyses data from aviation accidents and incidents worldwide to identify patterns and emerging risks. This information is used to develop safety strategies and inform global policies aimed at preventing future accidents.

6. Conflict Resolution: In cases of disputes between countries, such as disagreements over responsibility or access to an investigation, ICAO can step in as a neutral mediator. Its role is to facilitate dialogue and ensure the investigation proceeds fairly and in line with international standards.

PRIMARY INVESTIGATOR:

The primary responsibility for conducting an investigation rests with the country where the accident occurs, known as the State of Occurrence. This state must carry out the investigation through an independent and officially designated civil aviation accident investigation authority as per the ICAO guidelines. In India, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) leads such inquiries; in the United States, it's the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB); and in the United Kingdom, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB).

The State of Occurrence is therefore both practically and legally obligated to adhere to these standards. While ICAO doesn’t enforce compliance like a global police force, failure to follow Annex 13 can lead to international scrutiny, damage to a country’s aviation credibility, and potential operational or airspace-related consequences.

INVESTIGATION PROCESS:

1. Immediate Notification: When an air accident occurs, the State of Occurrence must immediately notify key parties: the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the State of Registry, the State of the Operator, the States of Design and Manufacture, the aircraft manufacturer, and relevant authorities like the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) or the Federal Aviation Administration.

2. On-Site Investigation: After an air crash, the national investigation agency, like the NTSB (US), AAIB (UK), or DGCA/AAIB (India), takes immediate charge. They secure the site, collect the Flight Data Recorder (FDR), Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), debris layout, eyewitness accounts, and Air Traffic Control (ATC) communications to begin reconstructing the event.

3. Formation of the Investigation Team: An investigation team is formed, led by the State of Occurrence and joined by accredited representatives from the States of Registry, Operator, Design, and Manufacture. Experts from the airline, engine makers, and airframe manufacturers also assist, ensuring a thorough, multi-angle probe into the crash.

4. Data Analysis: Investigators analyse black boxes (FDR and CVR), flight logs, ATC data, weather reports, and aircraft components to identify the cause. Human factors like pilot actions and fatigue are also examined. Advanced tools, simulators, 3D reconstruction software, metallurgy labs, and AI models aid in uncovering what led to the crash.

5. Interim and Final Reports: If an investigation exceeds 12 months, interim reports are issued. The final report, released by the State of Occurrence, includes facts, analysis, conclusions, probable cause(s), and safety recommendations. Shared with ICAO and involved states, its focus is on safety and prevention, not blame or legal liability.

6. Safety Recommendations & Follow-Up: With the final report comes vital safety recommendations, each one a blueprint for change. Aimed at airlines, manufacturers, and regulators, these suggestions can reshape pilot training, trigger design upgrades, or rewrite flight protocols. They turn the tragedy’s lessons into action, forging safer skies from the wreckage left behind.

7. Judicial or Criminal Investigation (Parallel): Alongside the technical probe, legal investigations may run in parallel if negligence or misconduct is suspected. Handled by national authorities, these focus on accountability, while ICAO insists they must not hinder the safety-focused inquiry. It’s a careful balance—justice and safety working side by side to prevent future tragedy.

