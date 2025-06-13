Ahmedabad Plane Crash: CAPF, NDRF Teams Deployed for Massive Rescue Operation

In the wake of the tragic Air India Flight AI171 crash in Ahmedabad, multiple central forces and disaster response teams have been deployed to manage rescue and relief efforts at the crash site, officials confirmed on Friday.

Six teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with 67 personnel from two Border Security Force (BSF) units, 150 members of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Rapid Action Force (RAF), and additional units from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the National Security Guard (NSG), have been mobilized to assist in the large-scale emergency response.

The CISF, responsible for counter-terror operations and airport security at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, was among the first to respond, reaching the crash site alongside local fire services and police.

“Rescue operations are being carried out in close coordination with local authorities and emergency services,” the CISF stated via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

A senior official from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs confirmed that several survivors and deceased passengers have been recovered by the deployed forces. He also assured that central forces would remain on the ground to support the Gujarat government for as long as necessary.

The London-bound Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner, carrying 242 passengers and crew, crashed in the densely populated Meghaninagar area, just minutes after taking off from Ahmedabad airport around 2 PM on Thursday.

