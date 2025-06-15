Ahmedabad Plane Crash Death Toll Reaches 290, Over 100 Injured

The death toll from the Ahmedabad plane crash has now climbed to approximately 290, with over 100 people injured, many of them critically. Officials and emergency responders on the ground describe the situation as “catastrophic,” as efforts continue to identify victims and provide medical aid to survivors.

The Air India Flight 171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, slamming into the BJ Medical College complex in Meghani Nagar. Most of the aircraft's 242 occupants perished, and dozens more were killed or injured on the ground.

Charred, Dismembered Bodies Make Identification Difficult

Rescue teams and medical professionals face an emotionally overwhelming challenge—many of the recovered bodies are completely charred beyond recognition or found in pieces due to the intensity of the crash and subsequent fire.

“The remains are badly burnt, and in several cases, limbs and body parts are scattered,” a doctor from Civil Hospital said. “We are working tirelessly to not only identify the deceased but also to ensure that the right parts are assigned to the correct individuals.”

DNA testing, dental records, and personal belongings are now being relied upon for positive identification. Forensic experts have been rushed in from other states to assist in the process, while grief-stricken families wait outside hospitals and mortuaries for news about their loved ones.

Scale of Tragedy Alarms Nation

This incident is shaping up to be one of the deadliest aviation disasters in India’s history, and has sparked urgent discussions around airport safety, urban encroachment, and flight path regulations—particularly in cities with high population density around airport zones.

Government officials, including senior ministers and disaster response teams, have visited the crash site, assuring strict investigation and support for the affected families.

At ground zero in Meghani Nagar, residents are still reeling from the magnitude of destruction. “It was like a bomb exploded. The sky turned black with smoke. We had no idea if we would live the next moment,” said a local who lost two neighbors in the crash.

Families continue to search for their loved ones, many holding onto fading hope as hospital corridors remain packed and morgues overflow.

