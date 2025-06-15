“Where Do We Go?”: Families Near Airports Live in Fear After Ahmedabad Crash

The recent Ahmedabad plane crash, which claimed at least 274 lives including 30 on the ground, has sent shockwaves across the country—especially in cities where densely populated pockets lie perilously close to major airports. The tragedy has reignited long-standing concerns about urban encroachment near flight paths and the potential dangers for residents.

Advertisment

On Thursday morning, Air India Flight 171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, plunged into the BJ Medical College complex in Meghani Nagar, just under 2 km from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. Of the 242 people on board, only one survived. Eyewitness accounts describe panic, chaos, and widespread devastation in the vicinity—now considered ground zero of India’s deadliest aviation disaster in recent times.

Densely Populated Areas Near Airports: A Growing Threat

In cities like Mumbai, Patna, and Jaipur, where airports are surrounded by informal settlements and residential colonies, the crash has stirred palpable fear. Experts and residents alike worry that the close proximity of homes to runways increases the risk of such catastrophes repeating.

The Mumbai airport, one of the busiest in the country handling over 40 flights an hour, is surrounded by both slums and high-end homes. “We live barely a kilometre from the runway. Bird hits are common because people throw food waste nearby,” said a local resident from Vile Parle. “The vibrations alone cause cracks in buildings. We fear the worst, especially after what happened in Ahmedabad.”

Residents say that despite being aware of the dangers, they feel trapped. “Of course, we are scared. But we have been here for 70 years. Where do we go?” asked another local.

Ahmedabad Crash: A Wake-Up Call for Urban Planning?

The Ahmedabad incident has laid bare the urgent need for rethinking airport safety zones, especially in urban settings where unregulated construction continues unchecked. The area where the aircraft crashed—Meghani Nagar—is densely populated, and locals say the casualty count could have been even higher had the aircraft hit residential clusters directly.

“The plane was really close to our house. One wing clipped a tree,” said a resident of Meghani Colony. “Had it fallen here, the death toll would’ve been unimaginable.”

A grieving mother who ran a food stall near the crash site recounted how her son died in the flames. “He was walking on the main road. He got engulfed in fire. My daughter-in-law is still battling for life.”

Past Disasters Echo Loud in Patna

In Patna, memories of a similar tragedy remain fresh. In July 2000, an Alliance Air flight crashed into Gardani Bagh while attempting to land, killing 60 people, including five on the ground.

“It happened right here,” said a local resident. “I still remember the sound. It’s been over two decades, but we still live in fear. Thursday’s crash brought back all those memories.”

Jaipur Residents Voice Fears

Residents near Jaipur airport say they’ve been unable to sleep since hearing about the Ahmedabad tragedy. “Planes fly overhead day and night. Every takeoff feels risky now,” said a woman living nearby.

The Way Forward: Relocation and Zoning Needed

Urban planners and aviation experts have long called for buffer zones around airports to be strictly enforced. Yet, in most Indian cities, rapid urban sprawl and lack of regulation have turned surrounding areas into high-risk zones.

While some residents—especially in slums—are open to relocation if safer housing is offered, others demand stronger structural protection and accountability.

“We don’t want compensation after death. We want safety while living,” said a resident near Mumbai’s airport.

Also Read: What Caused Air India Flight AI171 to Crash? Here’s What the Govt Said