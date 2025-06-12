Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Vijay Rupani’s Death Confirmed, Nation Mourns

In a tragic turn of events, BJP leader and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has been confirmed among the victims of the Air India Flight 171 crash that occurred shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Rupani, who served as the 16th Chief Minister of Gujarat from August 2016 to September 2021, was on his way to London to visit his family when the ill-fated flight crashed just minutes after departure at 1:38 PM. The aircraft was carrying 242 individuals, including 230 passengers—comprising 169 Indian nationals, 53 British citizens, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian—along with two pilots and 10 cabin crew members.

Confirming the news, Union Minister and Gujarat BJP President C.R. Paatil expressed deep sorrow over Rupani's demise.

“Our leader Vijay Rupani was going to London to meet his family. He is also a victim in this incident. May his soul rest in peace. This is a big loss for the BJP,” Paatil told reporters in Ahmedabad.

BJP national spokesperson and MP Dr. Sambit Patra also paid tribute, calling the loss “heart-wrenching.”

“The news of the tragic demise of former chief minister of Gujarat and senior member of the BJP family, Vijay Rupani ji, in the unfortunate plane crash in Ahmedabad is extremely painful and heart-wrenching. This is an irreparable loss not only for Gujarat but for Indian politics,” Patra posted on X (formerly Twitter).

A Political Legacy Cut Short

Vijay Rupani, a seasoned BJP politician, had served in various roles including as an MLA from Rajkot West. During his tenure as Gujarat CM, he was known for governance reforms and his focus on industrial development. His untimely demise has left a void in Gujarat’s political landscape.

As the nation mourns the devastating crash, investigations are underway to determine the cause of the accident. Authorities have launched a full-scale emergency response, and further details are awaited regarding casualties and survivors.

