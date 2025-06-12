LIVE | AIR INDIA FLIGHT CRASH: Northeast Woman Among Cabin Crew

An Air India Flight AI 171 carrying 242 passengers, bound for London, crashed during takeoff at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday. The aircraft reportedly went down in the Meghaninagar IGP Complex area of Ahmedabad, according to the Gujarat State Police Control Room. Rescue operations are underway, and authorities have yet to confirm details regarding casualties and the cause of the crash.
Jun 12, 2025 16:22 IST
Civil Aviation Ministry Activates Control Room
In response to the Air India AI171 crash, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has activated an Operational Control Room to coordinate relief, rescue, and information efforts.
Helpline Numbers:
011-24610843
9650391859
MoCA stated:“We are committed to swift response and full support to all affected.”
In light of the AI171 crash, an Operational Control Room has been activated at the Ministry of Civil Aviation to coordinate all details.— MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) June 12, 2025
Jun 12, 2025 15:57 IST
Assam CM Expresses Concern Over Air India Crash
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed deep concern over the tragic crash of Air India flight AI171 in Ahmedabad.
“Deeply concerned by reports of an Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad. Praying for the safety and well-being of all passengers and crew members,” he posted on X.
Jun 12, 2025 15:51 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Reacts to Ahmedabad Plane Crash
Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed deep sorrow over the tragic crash of Air India flight AI171 in Ahmedabad.
“Pained beyond words by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad,” Shah said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
He confirmed that disaster response teams have been swiftly deployed to the crash site. Shah also held discussions with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, and the Ahmedabad Police Commissioner to assess the ongoing rescue and relief operations.
Jun 12, 2025 15:47 IST
Air India Confirms Incident Involving Flight AI171
Air India has officially confirmed that Flight AI171, operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident shortly after takeoff today. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner departed from Ahmedabad at 13:38 IST with a total of 242 individuals on board, including passengers and crew.
Nationality Breakdown of Occupants:
169 Indian nationals
53 British nationals
7 Portuguese nationals
1 Canadian national
All injured individuals are currently being transported to the nearest medical facilities for treatment.
Air India has activated a dedicated passenger helpline — 1800 5691 444 — to assist families and provide real-time information.
Jun 12, 2025 15:43 IST
DGCA Confirms Crash Details
A Boeing 787 Dreamliner (Reg: VT-ANB) crashed shortly after takeoff from Runway 23 at 1:39 PM IST. The aircraft, operated under the command of Capt. Sumeet Sabharwal, issued a "MAYDAY" call moments after departure but lost all communication before plummeting outside the airport perimeter.
Jun 12, 2025 15:30 IST
Mayday Ignored? Jet Goes Down After Emergency Call to ATC
The pilots issued a MAYDAY call to Air Traffic Control (ATC), but no further response was received from the aircraft. Visuals circulating on social media showed thick black smoke rising from the crash site.
According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the flight took off from Ahmedabad at 1:39 PM from runway 23.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Kanan Desai stated that authorities are in the process of gathering information about potential casualties. Firefighting teams were immediately dispatched to the scene, and several injured individuals have been taken to the city civil hospital for treatment.
What is MAYDAY?
"MAYDAY" is the standard international distress call used in aviation and maritime emergencies. Originating from the French phrase venez m’aider (meaning "come help me"), it is repeated three times, “Mayday, Mayday, Mayday”—to signal a life-threatening situation. The call immediately alerts air traffic control or rescue authorities to dispatch urgent assistance. It is used when there is imminent danger to the aircraft or vessel, such as engine failure, fire, or serious medical emergencies.
Air Traffic Control: Guiding Flights, Ensuring Sky Safety
Air Traffic Control (ATC) is a crucial service responsible for managing the safe and orderly flow of aircraft both in the sky and on the ground. Operated by trained air traffic controllers, ATC coordinates takeoffs, landings, and in-flight movements to prevent collisions and ensure efficient air travel. Controllers use radar, radio communication, and advanced navigation systems to guide pilots, maintain safe distances between aircraft, and provide timely instructions, especially during emergencies.
Jun 12, 2025 15:18 IST
Former Gujarat Chief Minister was on board the plane that crashed!
Rescue operations are currently underway at the crash site, with the Indian Army leading efforts on the ground. Authorities have sealed all roads leading to the airport, and a green corridor has been established to ensure swift medical assistance for the injured. Gujarat Chief Minister has expressed condolences over the tragic incident.
Notably, former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is also believed to have been on board the ill-fated flight.
Jun 12, 2025 15:13 IST
Flight AI171 Crashes; 2 Pilots, 10 Crew Among 242 Onboard
The DGCA confirmed that the aircraft was carrying 242 people, including two pilots and ten cabin crew members. It was being operated by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, with First Officer Clive Kundar as co-pilot.
"As per ATC, aircraft departed from Ahmadabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23. It gave a MAYDAY Call to ATC, but thereafter, no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC. Aircraft immediately after departure from Runway 23, fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter. Heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site," the DGCA said.
Air India also confirmed that Flight AI171, operating on the Ahmedabad–London Gatwick route, was involved in an incident. "We are currently verifying the details," the airline stated in a post on X.