AIIMS Doctors Save Toddler's Life Who Stopped Breathing Mid-Flight

A group of doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi found themselves ‘at the right place and at the right time’ as they were able to save the life of a two-year-old toddler, who stopped breathing mid-air onboard a Bangalore-Delhi Vistara flight on Sunday.
The five senior resident doctors of AIIMS Delhi were travelling on the same flight and saved the toddler’s life by administering emergency medical treatment.
According to reports, the group of doctors was returning to Delhi after attending a medical event in Bengaluru. They were onboard the Vistara flight UK-814.
The flight crew made an announcement of a distress call before the aircraft was diverted to Nagpur. The distress call was regarding a two-year-old cyanotic female child, who was operated on for intracardiac repair and was unconscious and cyanosed.
The five doctors — Dr Navdeep Kaur, Dr Damandeep Singh, Dr Rishab Jain, Dr Oishika and Dr Avichala Taxak — immediately responded to the call and started emergency medical treatment.
Informing about the incident, AIIMS Delhi in a post on X, wrote, "The child was examined. His pulse was absent, extremities were cold, child was not breathing with cyanosed lips and fingers."
"On air- Immediate CPR was started with limited resources, using skilled work and active management by the team. Successfully IV canulla was placed, the oropharyngeal airway was put and an emergency response was initiated by whole team of residents on board- and the baby for brought to ROSC- return of circulation," the post read further.
It was complicated by another cardiac arrest for which an AED was used. For 45 minutes, the baby was resuscitated, and the flight was routed to Nagpur. On reaching Nagpur, the child was handed over in "stable hemodynamic" to the paediatrician.