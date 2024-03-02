AIMIM Chief Criticizes Govt Over Uniform Civil Code Implementation in Uttarakhand

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday criticized the government over the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand and reiterated that the Muslim community should likewise benefit from the family tax rebate.
"I want to ask Narendra Modi Ji, why is the Hindu undivided family tax rebate given to just one community, why not to Muslims?" Owaisi said while speaking on the 66th foundation day of his party.
"You have given Rs 3,000 crore in undivided tax rebate, give it to us as well. You want to impose your religious practices on us," Owaisi stated.
"How can the Uniform Civil Code be implemented in Uttarakhand? It can't," the AIMIM chief said, adding, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) must be seen along with the National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC)."
The Uniform Civil Code Bill, which aims to establish uniform laws on marriage, divorce, inheritances, and live-in partnerships for all communities except for Scheduled Tribes, was passed by the Uttarakhand Assembly on February 7, becoming the first state in the nation to apply the Uniform Civil Code.
The Bill, which aims to reform the outdated personal laws that govern marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships, was passed in the Uttarakhand Assembly amid the opposition's demand to refer it to the select committee of the House.