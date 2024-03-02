Gautam Gambhir Quits Politics To Prioritize Cricket Career

In surprise move, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has declared his intention to withdraw from active involvement in politics. Gambhir, who served as the representative for East Delhi, expressed his aspiration to prioritize his cricket obligations, stating that he wishes to redirect his focus to the sport he passionately pursued prior to his foray into politics.
"I have requested Hon'ble Party President JP Nadda ji to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments. I sincerely thank Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind," the former cricketer wrote on ‘X’.
Gambhir's decision to step away from politics is particularly significant, especially considering the speculation that he may not be granted a candidacy in the upcoming 2024 elections.
Furthermore, it is anticipated that the BJP will soon unveil its initial roster of contenders for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, consisting of more than 100 individuals. This list will feature prominent figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The party conducted extensive and lengthy meetings in Delhi, including one chaired by the Prime Minister himself at his residence, which commenced at 11 pm on Thursday and concluded at 4 am on Friday.
Gambhir, who joined the BJP in March 2019, has emerged as a prominent figure for the party in Delhi. He successfully ran for and secured the East Delhi constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with a significant lead of 6,95,109 votes.
Gambhir's schedule will be quite busy in the upcoming months because of his responsibilities in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He is currently mentoring the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), a team that he previously captained and led to two IPL championships.
He played a crucial role in the Indian teams that won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007 and the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011. Gambhir scored 10,324 runs in 242 matches for India, with an average of 38.95. He achieved 20 centuries and 63 half-centuries.