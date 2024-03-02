Gautam Gambhir Quits Politics To Prioritize Cricket Career

Furthermore, it is anticipated that the BJP will soon unveil its initial roster of contenders for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, consisting of more than 100 individuals. This list will feature prominent figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The party conducted extensive and lengthy meetings in Delhi, including one chaired by the Prime Minister himself at his residence, which commenced at 11 pm on Thursday and concluded at 4 am on Friday.