Air India Flight 171 Crash: Tata Group Announces ₹1 Crore Compensation Per Victim

In a compassionate and prompt response to the tragic crash of Air India Flight 171, the Tata Group has announced a series of relief measures, including a ₹1 crore compensation for the families of each deceased passenger. The announcement was made through an official statement issued by N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons.

“We are deeply anguished by the tragic event involving Air India Flight 171. No words can adequately express the grief we feel at this moment,” Chandrasekaran said.

The ill-fated flight, which crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries, sending shockwaves across the nation. The Tata Group, the parent company of Air India, was quick to express its solidarity with the victims and their families, pledging full support during this time of profound loss.

Relief Measures Announced by Tata Group:

₹1 crore ex gratia compensation to the next of kin of each person who lost their life in the crash.

Complete coverage of medical expenses for those injured in the incident.

Support for the rebuilding of the hostel at B J Medical College , where several of the injured are currently receiving treatment.

A long-term commitment to provide care, support, and assistance to all affected families and communities.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and with those who have been injured,” the statement added.

The Tata Group’s immediate response has been widely acknowledged as a demonstration of its deep sense of corporate responsibility and humanitarian values. In addition to financial aid, the group has also assured that all efforts will be made to ensure proper medical and emotional care for the survivors and bereaved families.

As investigations into the cause of the crash continue, the nation mourns the loss of lives and commends the support extended by Tata Sons during this moment of national tragedy.

