Air India Flight Crash: Former Gujarat CM Reportedly Feared Death

A devastating tragedy unfolded in Ahmedabad today as Air India flight AI171, operating a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, crashed into a residential area in Meghani Nagar just minutes after takeoff, sparking panic and grief across the nation.

Advertisment

The aircraft, carrying 242 individuals, including 230 adult passengers, 2 infants, and 12 crew members, departed from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) at 1:38 PM IST, but lost contact with Air Traffic Control shortly thereafter.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that the pilots had issued a "MAYDAY" distress call, but communication was lost before the aircraft plummeted to the ground approximately five minutes into the flight.

Former CM Vijay Rupani Among Passengers

According to unconfirmed reports, former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was listed as passenger number 12 on the ill-fated flight. His condition remains unknown as emergency teams continue rescue and identification efforts

Vijay Rupani, a senior BJP leader, served as Gujarat’s 16th Chief Minister from 2016 to 2021. Born in Myanmar in 1956, Rupani has held key roles throughout his career, including Mayor of Rajkot, Rajya Sabha MP, State Cabinet Minister, and President of Gujarat BJP.

Scene of Devastation in Meghani Nagar

Eyewitnesses described thick plumes of black smoke rising from the densely populated crash site. The aircraft caught fire upon impact, with multiple fire tenders and rescue teams rushing to contain the blaze and extract survivors from the debris.

Ahmedabad Fire Officer Jayesh Khadia confirmed that intense flames engulfed the wreckage moments after the crash. Teams from DAW, ADAW, and an FOI, who were already in Ahmedabad on other assignments, have joined the probe and data collection efforts.

Airport Operations Halted

In the wake of the crash, all flight operations at SVPIA have been suspended until further notice. A spokesperson for the airport stated:

“As a result of the Air India plane crash, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport is currently not operational. All flight movements are temporarily suspended.”

Flight and Crew Details

The doomed flight was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, an experienced Line Training Captain with over 8,200 flying hours, and First Officer Clive Kunder, who had logged 1,100 hours. The flight was en route to London Gatwick.

Rescue and Investigation Underway

Disaster response forces were deployed immediately, and a dedicated helpline (1800 5691 444) has been activated by Air India to assist families of passengers. The airline has assured full cooperation with ongoing investigations.

This is a developing story. Updates will follow as more information becomes available.