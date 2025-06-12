BREAKING: London-bound Air India Plane Crashes Into an Ahmedabad Building

An Air India Flight AI 171 carrying 242 passengers, bound for London, crashed during takeoff at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday. The aircraft reportedly went down in the Meghaninagar IGP Complex area of Ahmedabad, according to the Gujarat State Police Control Room. Rescue operations are underway, and authorities have yet to confirm details regarding casualties and the cause of the crash.

Firefighters and police have been dispatched to the crash site, and all surrounding roads have been sealed off following the incident. The aircraft was carrying 242 passengers, as confirmed by the State Police Control Room.

Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani is Suspected To Be Onboard

It is also suspected that former chief minister of Gujarat Mr. Vijay Rupani was onboard in AI 171 plane that crashed into the Ahmedabad building shortly after taking off for London.

Thick plumes of smoke were visible from the crash site, prompting an immediate response from fire tenders and emergency teams. Rescue operations are currently underway, with further details awaited.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Gujarat’s Chief Minister, Home Minister, and the Police Commissioner regarding the incident. He assured full support from the Central government in managing the situation and providing necessary assistance.

According to eyewitnesses, the injured have been transported to nearby hospitals. At least a dozen ambulances were seen rushing to the scene. The crash occurred between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

