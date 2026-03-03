Air India Flight From Dubai Lands In Delhi Amid West Asia Tensions

In a significant development, international connectivity disrupted by the West Asia conflict, Air India on Tuesday operated its first inbound service from Dubai to New Delhi, bringing back passengers amid ongoing regional instability.

The flight, which touched down at Indira Gandhi International Airport, carried 149 passengers along with eight crew members. The airline described the arrival as the first by an Indian carrier into the national capital for the day, marking a cautious but important resumption of services.

In the Air India Newsroom's X post, it said, "We are happy to welcome our guests and crew from Dubai aboard flight AI916D. This is the first flight by an Indian carrier to arrive in New Delhi today with 149 passengers and 8 operating crew members onboard, amid the ongoing situation in the Middle East. "

The development comes as aviation operations in the United Arab Emirates begin to stabilise. Dubai Airports announced that limited flight movements resumed on the evening of March 2 at both Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), following temporary suspensions triggered by heightened regional tensions.

While flights are gradually returning to schedule, authorities have urged travellers to exercise caution. Passengers have been advised not to proceed to airports unless they receive confirmed departure details directly from their respective airlines.

The disruption to air travel followed coordinated military strikes by the United States and Israel on February 28, targeting strategic sites in Iran. In response, Iran launched retaliatory drone and missile attacks across parts of the region, leading to widespread airspace restrictions and flight cancellations.