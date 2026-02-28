Air India, IndiGo Halt Middle East Flights After US-Iran Conflict Escalates

India’s leading airlines have grounded services to West Asian destinations following a sharp escalation in hostilities between Israel and Iran, as violence spread across multiple countries in the region.

According to the report, Air India confirmed that it has temporarily withdrawn all operations connecting India with cities across the Middle East, citing the rapidly deteriorating security situation. The airline said passenger and crew safety remains paramount and that flight schedules will be reviewed continuously in line with developments on the ground.

“In view of the developing situation in parts of the Middle East, all Air India flights to all destinations in the Middle East have been suspended. We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety for our passengers and crew,” the advisory issued by Air India stated.

The travel disruption follows reports of military activity and airspace disturbances across the Gulf and neighbouring areas. Explosions and security alerts were reported in parts of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Jordan, further heightening concerns among global carriers.

Earlier, strikes were reported inside Iran, including near key administrative locations in Tehran. The developments have intensified an already fragile geopolitical climate marked by longstanding tensions involving the United States and Iran over security and nuclear policy issues.

Airlines worldwide have begun adjusting operations in response to airspace restrictions, rerouting flights or suspending services altogether to avoid high-risk corridors. Aviation analysts warn that prolonged instability could severely disrupt international travel between Asia, Europe and the Gulf region.