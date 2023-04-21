Air India Pilot Allows 'Woman' Friend Inside Cockpit Midair; Crew Files Complaint

A pilot on Air India Dubai-Delhi flight reportedly allowed a woman friend to enter cockpit during the flight, following which a complaint was filed by a cabin crew member alleging that safety norms were violated.

Based on the complaint, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated a probe into the matter.

"We have taken serious note of the reported incident and investigations are underway in Air India. We have also reported the matter to the DGCA and are cooperating with their investigations. We have zero tolerance in aspects related to the safety and well being of our passengers and will take requisite action, " Air India said in a statement.

The complaint states that the pilot of the Air India flight number AI-915 wanted the crew to create a "welcoming, warm and comfortable", "living room" feel in the cockpit for his woman friend.

"The captain told me to go fetch some pillows from the bunk before Ms. XXX. reaches the cockpit to make her feel comfortable. The pilot said the cockpit should appear welcoming, warm and comfortable, as though he was preparing his living room for a lady friend. Also, asked me to take her drinks and snacks order and serve her," the air hostess mentioned in the complaint.

DGCA said it has taken the complaint very seriously and has launched an investigation.

As per the DGCA CAR (Civil Aviation Regulations) and the Air India Operations manual only authorised persons who have conducted preflight BA test (as applicable by rule) may enter the cockpit and sit there, provided they are on inspection or for purposes of flight safety only.