A woman has been severely injured in a firing incident that occurred in Delhi’s Saket court on Friday.

According to reports, four rounds were fired by the shooter disguised as a lawyer. The accused is however absconding as of now.

The injured woman has been rushed to a hospital for treatment. She is currently undergoing treatment in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, the police have reached the spot and have launched a probe into the incident.

Further details into the incident are awaited.