Air India Tragedy: Forensic Labs to Identify Victims Through DNA Tests, Says Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday expressed profound grief over the Air India Flight AI171 crash that occurred in Ahmedabad earlier in the day. Addressing the media from the accident site, Shah said the entire country is deeply shocked and mourning the tragic loss of lives.

The London-bound Air India flight, carrying 232 passengers and 10 crew members, crashed into a densely populated residential area just minutes after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, erupting into flames and causing widespread devastation.

“This afternoon, Air India flight AI-171 crashed and many passengers are feared dead. The entire nation is grieving and stands with the families who have lost their loved ones,” Shah stated.

Describing the intensity of the accident, Shah explained that the aircraft was loaded with approximately 1.25 lakh litres of aviation fuel, which contributed to the massive fire post-crash, reducing chances of survival to nearly zero.

“The fire was so severe that rescue became nearly impossible. It is one of the most heartbreaking aviation disasters in recent history,” he said.

A Rare Miracle: One Survivor Found Alive

In a rare moment of hope, Shah confirmed that one person miraculously survived the crash.

“The good news is that one person survived. I have personally met the survivor who is currently under medical care,” the Home Minister said.

Victim Identification Process Underway

Shah also informed the public that the process of collecting DNA samples from the deceased passengers has been completed, and identification will be carried out using advanced forensic techniques.

“The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Gujarat will carry out the DNA testing to confirm identities before the official release of the final death toll,” Shah added.

He assured that the central and state governments are working in full coordination to support the families affected by the tragedy and ensure timely identification and dignified handover of remains.

National Mourning and Condolences Pour In

The crash has triggered a wave of condolences from across the political spectrum and international leaders, with tributes pouring in for the victims. Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was among those onboard and is believed to be among the deceased.

Emergency response teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), have been deployed for recovery and investigation. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Air India authorities are conducting a detailed probe into the cause of the accident.

