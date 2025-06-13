Air India Tragedy: US to Help Decode Boeing 787 Disaster in Ahmedabad

In the wake of the devastating Air India Boeing 787-8 crash near Ahmedabad airport, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has launched a full-scale investigation into what is now considered the first crash involving a Boeing 787 anywhere in the world—and the first major wide-body aircraft accident in India since the 1985 Kanishka bombing.

The ill-fated Air India Flight AI-171, operating between Ahmedabad and London Gatwick, crashed into a residential area minutes after take-off on Thursday, killing scores of passengers. The aircraft, bearing registration VT-ANB, was carrying 242 people when it went down just outside the airport perimeter.

Initial flight tracking data reveals the aircraft lost signal at a mere 625 feet altitude, descending at a vertical speed of 475 feet per minute before crashing. Moments prior, pilots had issued a Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC, as confirmed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Top AAIB officials were dispatched to Ahmedabad immediately following the crash. The agency, an arm of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, is mandated to investigate all serious aircraft accidents within Indian airspace. A preliminary report is expected within a year, following internationally accepted guidelines laid out by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Evidence Collection Underway

The AAIB has begun the painstaking task of securing and documenting the crash site. This includes recovering perishable evidence, retrieving the black boxes—cockpit voice recorder (CVR) and flight data recorder (FDR)—and mapping the wreckage distribution.

The team will photograph, videotape, and record terrain impact signs, while interviewing witnesses and collecting GPS and CCTV data. Additional inputs from radar stations, ATC logs, and weather records will also form part of the evidence.

“Initial stages of evidence collection typically last three to five days,” said a senior official familiar with AAIB protocols. “Post this, a dedicated investigation team will be constituted, bringing together AAIB officers, domain experts, and representatives from Boeing.”

International Coordination

The United States, being the country of manufacture for the Boeing 787, will serve as a key "concerned state" in the investigation. The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has confirmed it will lead a team of American investigators to assist Indian authorities.

Boeing has expressed readiness to support Air India and is expected to play a central role in the analysis phase. According to ICAO norms, accredited representatives from the manufacturer and the regulatory authorities of involved states will collaborate throughout the investigation.

A Long Road to the Final Report

Following evidence collection, investigators will examine technical records from the airline, DGCA, and relevant stakeholders. Analysis of CVR and FDR data, aircraft components, and safety records will be carried out in collaboration with subject matter experts (SMEs).

The findings will be consolidated into a draft report containing factual data, analysis, conclusions, and safety recommendations. This draft is then shared with concerned states for comments before submission to the Director General of AAIB.

Only after thorough consultation and possible re-evaluation will the final report be accepted and made public, typically within 12 months of the accident.

Government Response

Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that a formal investigation is underway. “In line with ICAO protocols, AAIB has initiated a comprehensive probe into the tragic incident,” he posted.

Additionally, the government is forming a high-level committee comprising experts from aviation, engineering, and safety sectors to recommend systemic improvements and prevent such tragedies in the future.