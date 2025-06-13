“Spirited Debates, Always With a Smile”: Jairam Ramesh Remembers Vijay Rupani

“The aggression in the House was always accompanied by a smile,” recalled senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, paying tribute to former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who died in the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. Ramesh remembered their frequent debates and candid conversations in Parliament’s now-defunct Central Hall—discussions that spanned climate change, urban heat, and even Myanmar, where both Rupani and CPM leader Prakash Karat were born.

Vijay Rupani was a Member of the Rajya Sabha during 2006-2012. I still recall our not infrequent arguments and clashes in the House as also the friendly conversations in the now-extinct Central Hall where we would talk about climate change, urban heat, environment, and Myanmar… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 12, 2025

Rupani, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and a respected figure across political lines, was 68. His sudden demise has left a deep void in Gujarat and Indian politics, sparking a wave of condolences and reflection on a career defined by quiet strength and unwavering dedication.

From Rangoon to Rajkot: A Life in Service

Born on August 2, 1956, in Rangoon (now Yangon), Myanmar, Vijay Rupani’s childhood was shaped by political unrest. His family, part of the Jain community, migrated to Rajkot in 1960, where his political journey would begin.

An alumnus of Saurashtra University with degrees in arts and law, Rupani entered public life through the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its student wing, the ABVP. He actively participated in the Navnirman Andolan and was jailed during the Emergency—experiences that forged his ideological foundation.

A Steady Political Rise

Rupani’s ascent in the BJP was marked by consistency, loyalty, and effectiveness. He served as Mayor of Rajkot (1996–97), chaired the Gujarat Tourism Development Corporation, and was elected to the Rajya Sabha (2006–2012), where he won respect for his cross-party engagement and calm demeanor.

In 2016, he succeeded Anandiben Patel as Gujarat’s Chief Minister during a politically delicate period that included the Patidar reservation stir and Dalit protests. Despite the turbulence, Rupani led the BJP to victory in the 2017 Assembly elections and served until 2021.

At the time of his passing, he was the BJP’s in-charge for Punjab, overseeing the party’s affairs with his trademark diligence.