Air India US-Delhi Flight Altered to Sweden

An Air India flight from US to Delhi was altered to Stockholm, Sweden on Wednesday due to an oil leak in one of the engines. A senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official said the flight, operated with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, had an oil leak in one of the engines.

After the oil leak, the engine was shut down. The flight was later landed safely in Stockholm.

During the ground inspection, oil was seen coming out from the drain mast of engine two, the official said, adding that the inspection is in progress.

An airline official said the flight en route from Newark in the US was diverted to Stockholm in Sweden due to a technical issue.On Monday, an Air India flight from New York to Delhi was diverted to London due to a medical emergency.

Air India launched its first non-stop flight, the Dreamliner B-787, to Stockholm, Sweden, from Delhi in 2017.

The launch event, including lighting of lamp, cake and ribbon cutting ceremonies, was held at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi in the presence of Air India Chairman Ashwani Lohani and Charge d'Affaires of Embassy of Sweden, Gautam Bhattacharyya.

Stockholm Arlanda is the fastest growing airport in Scandinavia. Since 2013, there has been robust growth in the number of intercontinental direct routes to and from Stockholm Arlanda, with a total of 19 direct routes now established.