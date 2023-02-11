DGCA Imposes Financial Penalty Rs 20 Lakhs on Air Asia

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a financial penalty of Rs 20 lakhs on Air Asia for violation of applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements.

The low cost carrier has said that few mandatory exercises of the pilots of Air Asia were not done during Pilot Proficiency Check as per schedule.

Reportedly, the DGCA has withdrawn its head of training from his position for three months and Financial Penalty of Rs 3 lakhs each has also been imposed on eight designated examiners of Air Asia for failing to discharge their duties as per applicable DGCA Civil Aviation requirements.

The fines collectively add up to Rs 44 lakhs.

“Financial Penalty of Rs 20 lakh has been imposed for violation of applicable DGCA civil aviation requirements (CARs or rules). Withdrawal of Head of Training from his position for three months for failing to discharge his duties as per applicable CARs. Financial penalty of Rs 3 lakh on each of the eight designated examiners Ltd for failing to discharge their duties as per applicable CARs,” a statement from the DGCA said.