Air India Warns Passengers of Delays Due to Pakistan’s Airspace Ban

Air India has announced significant disruptions to its flight schedule following Pakistan's decision to block its airspace for all Indian airlines. As a result, certain Air India flights traveling to and from North America, the UK, Europe, and the Middle East will now be rerouted on longer, alternative paths.

Passengers are advised to check if their flights are affected by this change, as the airline works to manage these unforeseen delays. Air India has apologized for the inconvenience, assuring travelers that the safety of passengers and crew remains the airline's top priority.

This disruption comes after Pakistan suspended the 1972 Simla Agreement, closed the Wagah border crossing, halted all trade with India, and blocked its airspace for Indian airlines. Additionally, Pakistan has warned that any attempt by India to divert water allocated under the Indus Water Treaty would be considered an act of war.

Air India urges affected passengers to call their Contact Centre at 011 69329333 or 011 69329999 for updates, or visit their website for further information.

Due to the announced restriction of Pakistan airspace for all Indian airlines, it is expected that some Air India flights to or from North America, UK, Europe, and Middle East will take an alternative extended route. Air India regrets the inconvenience caused… — Air India (@airindia) April 24, 2025

IndiGo Issues Advisory Amid Pakistan Airspace Closure

Meanwhile, IndiGo Airlines has also issued a public advisory informing passengers that some of its international flights may face disruptions due to the closure of Pakistani airspace. The airline has activated its 'Plan B' system, allowing affected passengers to check the latest flight status and rebook their journeys accordingly.

"In view of the ongoing situation and Pakistan airspace closure, a few international flight schedules may be impacted. We’re working to minimise the inconvenience," IndiGo stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

#6ETravelAdvisory: In view of the ongoing situation and Pakistan air space closure, a few international flight schedules may be impacted. We’re working to minimise the inconvenience. Check your flight status https://t.co/ll3K8PwtRV and rebooking options https://t.co/51Q3oUe0lP pic.twitter.com/mdnVObO0ON — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) April 24, 2025

