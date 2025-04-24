Pakistan Halts Simla Agreement, Closes Border & Airspace After India’s Diplomatic Move

Pakistan suspended the 1972 Simla Agreement, closed the Wagah border crossing, halted all trade with India, and blocked its airspace for Indian airlines on Thursday. Additionally, it warned that any attempt by India to divert water allocated to Pakistan under the Indus Water Treaty would be treated as an act of war.

The announcements followed a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, convened to determine Pakistan's response to India’s decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty and downgrade diplomatic ties in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

“Pakistan shall exercise the right to hold all bilateral agreements with India, including but not limited to Simla Agreement, in abeyance, till India desists from its manifested behaviour of fomenting terrorism inside Pakistan, trans-national killings, and non-adherence to international law and UN Resolutions on Kashmir,” the Pakistan PMO statement said.

“Pakistan will immediately shut down the Wagah Border Post, suspending all cross-border transit from India without exception,” the National Security Council (NSC) announced, setting an April 30 deadline for those who entered with valid endorsements to return via the same route.

India Downgrades Diplomatic Ties with Pakistan

India on Wednesday downgraded diplomatic relations with Pakistan and unveiled a series of strong measures in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which had suspected cross-border links. These steps include the expulsion of Pakistani military attachés, the suspension of the decades-old Indus Water Treaty, and the immediate closure of the Attari land transit post

A day after the brutal attack that claimed 26 civilian lives, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, finalised New Delhi’s retaliatory response. The committee directed security forces to maintain a "high vigil" and vowed to ensure that those responsible for the attack are brought to justice.

At a late evening press briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that both India and Pakistan would reduce the strength of their high commissions from 55 to 30 by May 1. He added that the decision followed a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) briefing, which highlighted cross-border links to the Pahalgam terror attack, prompting New Delhi to take firm measures against Pakistan.

The latest retaliatory measures have dismantled the remaining diplomatic channels between the two nations, plunging bilateral relations to a new low.

Announcing five retaliatory measures, the Foreign Secretary declared that the defence, military, naval, and air advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi have been designated as Persona Non Grata and given one week to leave India.

India will also be withdrawing its defence, navy, and air advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, the Foreign Secretary announced.

"The positions of the Service Advisors in both High Commissions are hereby annulled. Additionally, five support staff members from each High Commission will also be withdrawn," he stated.

Misri announced that Pakistani nationals will no longer be allowed to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES), and any previously issued visas under this scheme are now considered cancelled.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) was thoroughly briefed on the Pahalgam attack, which claimed the lives of 25 Indians and a Nepali citizen. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who attended the meeting alongside External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and NSA Ajit Doval, stated that the CCS resolved to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice and their sponsors held accountable.