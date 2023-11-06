Air Quality in Delhi Remains ‘Severe’; Gopal Rai Calls Meeting with Departments

The Air Quality Index (AQI) continues to remain in the 'severe' category in national capital Delhi on Monday, informed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)-India, the air quality in Delhi was recorded at 488 this morning, up from 410 a day ago.
According to official reports, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has called a meeting of all concerned departments later today in view of the increasing pollution.
On Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) decided to invoke Stage IV of the GRAP in the entire NCR with immediate effect, in addition to all actions under Stage I, II and III to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region.
Delhi Education Minister Atishi announced that all government and private schools will remain closed till November 10. The minister further advised schools to shift to online classes for grade 6-12.
The major reason for the deteriorating levels of air pollution is a result of stubble burning in neighbouring states Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab.
Unfavourable meteorological conditions, combined with emissions from vehicles, paddy straw burning, firecrackers, and other local pollution sources, contribute to hazardous air quality levels in Delhi-NCR during the winter every year.
According to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the air quality is predicted to remain in the 'severe' category till November 7. The worst air quality was recorded on November 3 since the previous high of 471 was recorded on November 12, 2021, which has since been improving with relatively better wind speed.