Delhi Primary Schools to Remain Shut Till Nov 10 as Air Quality Worsens

As the pollution level continue to remain high in the national capital, Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Sunday announced that all government and private schools will remain closed till November 10.
The minister further advised schools to shift to online classes for grade 6-12.
Taking to X, the minister posed, "As pollution levels continue to remain high, primary schools in Delhi will stay closed till 10th November. For Grade 6-12, schools are being given the option of shifting to online classes."
The announcement comes after pollution levels once again reached the 'severe plus' category in the capital due to unfavourable wind conditions.
Earlier on Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that all government and private primary schools in the national capital will remain closed on November 3 and 4.
Meanwhile, the Delhi government imposed ban on all non-essential construction work in the national capital and restricts the entry of diesel trucks to curb degrading air quality in the city.