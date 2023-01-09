National

Air Vistara Flight Makes Emergency Landing Due to Hydraulic Failure

All passengers onboard the flight operating from Delhi to Bhubaneswar had a narrow escape after a full emergency was declared due to the technical glitch.
Air Vistara flight | representative image
An Air Vistara flight made an emergency landing in Delhi following hydraulic failure on Monday.

All passengers onboard the flight operating from Delhi to Bhubaneswar had a narrow escape after a full emergency was declared due to the technical glitch.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said, “After a full emergency was declared due to hydraulic failure, Air Vistara flight UK 781 operating from Delhi to Bhubaneswar landed safely in Delhi. All passengers are safe.”

The sources said the aircraft, which had around 140 passengers onboard, landed safely at Delhi airport.

There have been several instances of airplanes malfunctioning past few months. An IndiGo flight returned to the Indira Gandhi International Airport, soon after taking off for Phuket in Thailand due to a technical glitch on January 3, according to an official.

