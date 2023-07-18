Aircraft With Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Makes Emergency Landing In Bhopal

An aircraft carrying Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi made an emergency landing at Bhopal airport on Tuesday evening, a police officer said.
Bhopal police commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra was quoted by PTI as saying that the aircraft made an emergency landing at the Bhopal airport.
The top police official said that the aircraft is likely to take off for its onward journey at around 9.30 pm. It may be noted that the two Congress leaders attended the meeting of opposition parties in Bengaluru a few hours back.
Congress leader Shoba Oza said, “We are on the way to the airport after getting information about the emergency landing.”
It may be noted that the leaders of 26 parties concluded their two-day meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The first meeting was held in Patna on June 23 and chaired by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.