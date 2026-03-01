Airspace Curbs Over Iran Trigger 444 International Flight Cancellations in India

Indian airlines are bracing for major disruptions as airspace restrictions over Iran and parts of the Middle East force widespread cancellations and rerouting of flights.

According to the civil aviation ministry, Indian carriers are set to cancel 444 international flights on Sunday, March 1, following the closure of key airspace corridors amid rising tensions in the region. The disruptions come after recent military strikes involving Israel, Iran and the United States, which have significantly impacted aviation routes across West Asia.

A day earlier, on February 28, 410 flights operated by domestic carriers were cancelled, as airlines began adjusting schedules in response to the evolving situation. Authorities have indicated that more cancellations and delays are possible in the coming days, depending on how the situation unfolds.

The government reviewed the preparedness of aviation authorities and airlines on Saturday. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is working closely with airlines to ensure passenger safety while maintaining necessary operations.

Major airports across India have been placed on operational alert. Senior officials have been deployed at terminals to manage coordination between airlines, assist stranded passengers, and prevent overcrowding. Efforts are underway to minimise inconvenience, particularly for international travellers facing long delays or sudden cancellations.

The ministry also said the Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR) is actively monitoring complaints and helping affected passengers. On February 28, the AirSewa portal received 216 grievances, with 105 resolved the same day.

Airlines have strongly advised passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport, as last-minute changes remain possible.

