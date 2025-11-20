Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Touches PM Modi’s Feet, Speaks on Humanity and Religion

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan delivered a moving speech at the Sri Sathya Sai Baba centenary celebrations in Puttaparthi, which has since gone viral.

The event saw the presence of prominent dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

On the occasion, Aishwarya spoke about her long-standing association with the guru. She was also seen touching PM Modi’s feet and seeking his blessings, reflecting the spiritual tone of the event.

“There is only one caste, the caste of humanity. There is only one religion, the religion of love. There is only one language, the language of the heart, and there is only one God, and he is omnipresent,” Aishwarya said during her address, emphasising universal values.

The actress recalled her days as a student of the Sathya Sai Bal Vikas program, noting that the guru’s guidance continues to shape millions of lives.

She reminded the audience of Sathya Sai Baba’s core teachings and the five qualities he stressed, highlighting how they help people lead purposeful lives anchored in spirituality.

Also Read: PM Modi honors tribal contributions at Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in Gujarat