PM Modi honors tribal contributions at Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrations on the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, highlighting the historic contributions of tribal communities to India’s freedom struggle and the government’s ongoing initiatives for their development.

On the occasion, Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for infrastructure and development projects worth over 9,700 crore.

He recalled that the same venue had hosted the celebration of Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniversary on October 31, marking the launch of Bharat Parv, and said that today’s celebrations signify the culmination of this national festival.

Paying tribute to Bhagwan Birsa Munda and other tribal leaders, the Prime Minister noted the sacrifices of brave tribals like Tilka Manjhi, Rani Gaidinliu, Sidho-Kanho, Bhairav Murmu, Buddhu Bhagat, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Tantya Bhil, Veer Narayan Singh, Telanga Khadia, Rupchand Konwar, and Laxman Nayak, emphasising that tribal communities have always stood at the forefront in safeguarding India’s honour and freedom.

He also highlighted Gujarat’s own tribal heroes, including Govind Guru, Motilal Tejawat, Raja Roopsingh Nayak, and Dashriben Chaudhary, linking their legacy to the Bhagat and Eki movements and noting that their contributions are vital chapters of India’s freedom struggle.

Modi announced the establishment of the Shri Govind Guru Chair at Birsa Munda Tribal University to promote tribal languages, document dialects, and preserve the rich cultural knowledge of communities such as Bhil, Gamit, Vasava, Garasia, Konkani, Santhal, Rathwa, Nayak, Dabla, Chaudhary, Kokna, Kumbhi, Warli, and Dodia.

The Prime Minister underscored ongoing government efforts to improve tribal welfare, citing housing for one lakh families under PM-JANMAN, the expansion of Eklavya Model Schools and Ashram Schools, health, roads, and transport projects, and initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat and Ayushman Arogya Mandir schemes.

He highlighted that tribal children’s access to education has increased significantly, with over 10,000 schools now in Gujarat’sTribal belt and hundreds of hostels built for students.

PM Modi also stressed the promotion of tribal youth in sports and leadership roles, noting their significant contributions to India’s sporting achievements and the presence of tribal leaders in top political positions across the country, including Chief Ministers, Governors, and Union Ministers.

Referring to the historic neglect of tribal areas by previous governments, he emphasised that the current administration prioritises tribal welfare and development, including ensuring access to electricity, water, healthcare, and education, particularly through schemes like PM-JANMAN and the Dharti Aaba Tribal Village Utkarsh Abhiyan, benefiting over 60,000 villages.

The Prime Minister further stressed the importance of preserving tribal traditions, knowledge systems, and culture while empowering the next generation through education, healthcare, language preservation, and skill development.

Governor of Gujarat Shri Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel, and other dignitaries were present at the event, which showcased a blend of tributes to historical heroes, cultural pride, and contemporary development initiatives for the tribal population.

Shri Modi concluded by urging the nation to reaffirm the commitment of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,’ ensuring that no tribal community is left behind, calling it the true tribute to Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

