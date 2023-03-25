AITC Appoints 60 New National And West Bengal State Spokespersons

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) under the leadership of Chairperson Mamata Banerjee announced the list of National Spokespersons and Spokespersons for the State of West Bengal on Saturday.
According to a press statement, the following persons have been appointed as the National spokespersons of the party, they are:
1. Amit Mitra
2. Babul Supriyo
3. Chandrima Bhattacharya
4. Derek O' Brien
5. Jawhar Sircar
6. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar
7. Kirti Azad
8. Lalitesh Tripathi
9. Mahua Moitra
10. Mukul Sangma
11. Nadimul Haque
12. Ripun Bora
13. Saket Gokhale
14. Saugata Roy
15. Shashi Panja
16. Sugata Bose
17. Sukhendu Sekhar Ray
18. Sushmita Dev
19. Trajano D'Mello
20. Vivek Gupta
Meanwhile, these following persons have been appointed as West Bengal state spokespersons, they are:
1. Ambarish Sarkar
2. Ananya Banerjee
3. Arup Chakraborty (KMC Councillor)
4. Baiswanor Chatterjee
5. Birendra Bara Oraon
6. Birbaha Hansda
7. Biswajit Deb
8. Bratya Basu
9. Chaiti Barman Barua
10. Debangshu Bhattacharya
11. Debaprasad Bag
12. Dola Sen
13. Jay Prakash Majumdar
14. Jui Biswas
15. Jyotsna Mandi
16. Kamal Hossain
17. Kohinoor Mazumdar
18. Krishanu Mitra
19. Kunal Ghosh
20. Manas Ranjan Bhunia
21. Manav Jaiswal
22. Mausam Noor
23. Mohammad Tauseefur Rahman
24. Mrityunjoy Paul
25. Partha Bhowmick
26. Partha Pratim Ray
27. Pradipta Mukherjee
28. Prakash Chik Baraik
29. Prosenjit Das
30. Riju Dutta
31. Samir Chakraborty
32. Santanu Sen
33. Shanti Ram Mahato
34. Snehasis Chakraborty
35. Sudip Raha
36. Swayam Prakash Purohit
37. Tapas Roy
38. Tanmoy Ghosh
39. Trinankur Bhattacharjee
40. Vijay Upadhyay
Further, MP Derek O'Brien, Rajya Sabha will coordinate the AITC Media Cell work.