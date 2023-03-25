AITC Appoints 60 New National And West Bengal State Spokespersons

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) under the leadership of Chairperson Mamata Banerjee announced the list of National Spokespersons and Spokespersons for the State of West Bengal on Saturday.

According to a press statement, the following persons have been appointed as the National spokespersons of the party, they are:

1. Amit Mitra

2. Babul Supriyo

3. Chandrima Bhattacharya

4. Derek O' Brien

5. Jawhar Sircar

6. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar

7. Kirti Azad

8. Lalitesh Tripathi

9. Mahua Moitra

10. Mukul Sangma

11. Nadimul Haque

12. Ripun Bora

13. Saket Gokhale

14. Saugata Roy

15. Shashi Panja

16. Sugata Bose

17. Sukhendu Sekhar Ray

18. Sushmita Dev

19. Trajano D'Mello

20. Vivek Gupta

Meanwhile, these following persons have been appointed as West Bengal state spokespersons, they are:

1. Ambarish Sarkar

2. Ananya Banerjee

3. Arup Chakraborty (KMC Councillor)

4. Baiswanor Chatterjee

5. Birendra Bara Oraon

6. Birbaha Hansda

7. Biswajit Deb

8. Bratya Basu

9. Chaiti Barman Barua

10. Debangshu Bhattacharya

11. Debaprasad Bag

12. Dola Sen

13. Jay Prakash Majumdar

14. Jui Biswas

15. Jyotsna Mandi

16. Kamal Hossain

17. Kohinoor Mazumdar

18. Krishanu Mitra

19. Kunal Ghosh

20. Manas Ranjan Bhunia

21. Manav Jaiswal

22. Mausam Noor

23. Mohammad Tauseefur Rahman

24. Mrityunjoy Paul

25. Partha Bhowmick

26. Partha Pratim Ray

27. Pradipta Mukherjee

28. Prakash Chik Baraik

29. Prosenjit Das

30. Riju Dutta

31. Samir Chakraborty

32. Santanu Sen

33. Shanti Ram Mahato

34. Snehasis Chakraborty

35. Sudip Raha

36. Swayam Prakash Purohit

37. Tapas Roy

38. Tanmoy Ghosh

39. Trinankur Bhattacharjee

40. Vijay Upadhyay

Further, MP Derek O'Brien, Rajya Sabha will coordinate the AITC Media Cell work.