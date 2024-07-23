AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal Slams Budget 2024 as a "Save-the-Govt's Chair" Move

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the recent central budget, criticizing it for failing to include a special package for flood relief. Ajmal accused the central government of offering superficial promises and labeled the budget as a mere political maneuver to preserve power. He described it as a "save-the-govt's chair budget" and a "Bihar Bachao Budget," reflecting his disappointment and assertion that minorities are undervalued.
Ajmal's criticism comes despite Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing a significant financial aid package for states affected by floods and natural calamities. This package includes assistance for Assam, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Sikkim.
Further intensifying his critique, Ajmal suggested that the central government is more interested in implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to bring minorities from other countries rather than addressing domestic issues. His rhetoric became controversial when he urged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to direct district Superintendents of Police (SPs) to take extreme measures against the growing minority population, suggesting they should be shot one by one while standing in a line.
Ajmal also predicted a political shift, suggesting that the Congress party and the INDI alliance could come to power as a result of dissatisfaction with the current government. He attributed the BJP's loss of 100 seats to anti-Muslim sentiments expressed by Chief Ministers of Assam and Uttar Pradesh, urging them to show more humanity.
Ajmal also criticized newly appointed Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain, questioning his effectiveness and language skills. He accused Hussain of neglecting state issues in favor of leisure activities. "Rakibul is incapable; he has betrayed the people of Dhubri. Rakibul is more interested in carom rather than addressing state issues. Let's see if Rakibul can replicate any of the speeches I gave in the Lok Sabha," Ajmal added.