Budget 2024: FM Announces Flood Assistance For Assam, Other Affected States

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has unveiled a significant financial aid package for several states affected by floods and natural calamities. The states benefiting from this assistance include Assam, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Sikkim.
In her Budget speech delivered in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Sitharaman highlighted that Bihar, which frequently suffers from floods, will see relief through planned flood control initiatives in Nepal.
"Bihar has frequently suffered from floods, many of them originating outside the country. Plans to build flood control structures in Nepal are yet to progress. Our government through the accelerated irrigation benefit program and other sources will provide financial support for projects with estimated cost of Rs 11,500 crores such as the Kosi-Mechi intra-state link and 20 other ongoing and new schemes including barrages, river pollution abatement and irrigation projects," Sitharaman said in her Budget speech in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
For Assam, known for its recurrent flood issues, the Finance Minister announced support for flood management and related projects.
"Assam grapples with floods everywhere. By the Brahmaputra river and its tributaries originating outside India. We will provide assistance to Assam for flood management and related projects," the Finance Minister said.
Himachal Pradesh, which experienced severe losses from last year's floods, will receive aid for reconstruction and rehabilitation. Sitharaman stated that this assistance will be provided through multilateral development support.
Uttarakhand, also impacted by cloud bursts and massive landslides, will receive financial assistance for recovery efforts. Similarly, Sikkim, which recently endured devastating flash floods and landslides, will be supported by the central government.
This announcement came as part of the first Union Budget of the Modi 3.0 government and Sitharaman's seventh consecutive budget presentation.
The ongoing budget session of Parliament began on July 22 and is scheduled to conclude on August 12.