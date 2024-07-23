Budget 2024: FM Announces Flood Assistance For Assam, Other Affected States

"Bihar has frequently suffered from floods, many of them originating outside the country. Plans to build flood control structures in Nepal are yet to progress. Our government through the accelerated irrigation benefit program and other sources will provide financial support for projects with estimated cost of Rs 11,500 crores such as the Kosi-Mechi intra-state link and 20 other ongoing and new schemes including barrages, river pollution abatement and irrigation projects," Sitharaman said in her Budget speech in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.