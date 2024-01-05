AIUDF Doubts Congress' Electoral Prospects Despite Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Nyay Yatra'

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Chief Badruddin Ajmal emphasized that despite Congress leader Rahul Gandhi initiating the 'Bharat Nyay Yatra,' people won't cast their votes in favor of Congress.
"Rahul Gandhi is a son of the Nehru family. When he goes to any place, people will gather there and see him as a hero. But people will not vote for him, for Congress. It won't work,” remarked Ajmal during a media interaction following his participation in a public meeting at Baghmara Char in Assam's Barpeta district.
He expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of such political endeavors, pointing out, "Earlier, he traveled around 50 per cent of the country, but did they get the expected results in the election?"
Commenting on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) serving notices to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Ajmal asserted that Prime Minister Modi lacks a new strategy to exert pressure. He suggested that Kejriwal and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren might face jail, framing it as a threat to the INDIA alliance.
"If you don't stay quiet, we'll hand over everyone to the ED one by one. They aim to instill fear in as many people as possible," warned Ajmal.
'Bharat Nyay Yatra' is slated to commence on January 14 in Imphal, Manipur, and conclude on March 20 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Yatra is planned to traverse 14 states and 85 districts. Responding to the announcement, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal clarified that the objective of the Yatra is 'Sabke liye Nyay' (Justice for everyone).
"Starting on January 14th from Imphal and concluding on March 20th in Mumbai, this Yatra will span states like Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, MP, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and ultimately Maharashtra," detailed Venugopal.
The previous Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, began in Kanyakumari on September 7, 2022, and concluded on January 30, 2023, in Srinagar after covering 3,970 km, 12 states, and two Union territories over more than 130 days.