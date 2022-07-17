AIUDF to Support Yashwant Sinha in Presidential Election

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) announced that it will vote for Yashwant Sinha, the joint opposition nominee in the presidential election to be held on July 18.

AIUDF legislator Aminul Islam, however, said that his party will support the opposition candidate in the election even though they were "sidelined" during Sinha's recent visit to Assam.

He said that the AIUDF's name was not mentioned in the invitation card that was sent to political leaders for a meeting with Sinha.

It may be mentioned that Sinha visited Assam on July 13 to seek support from the opposition MPs and MLAs from the state for the election. Major non-BJP parties of the country, including the Congress and the TMC, have named Sinha as the joint nominee for the presidential poll.

"Our party will vote for Yashwant Sinha in tomorrow's election for the next president of the country," AIUDF legislative party leader Hafiz Bashir Ahmed said.

"The non-democratic and communal forces must be kept at bay. Hence, we are supporting him," the AIUDF MLA said.

Notably, Yashwant Sinha is pitted against Draupadi Murmu, the BJP-led NDA nominee, in the race to the top post.