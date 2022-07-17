CRPF Personnel Killed in Terrorist Attack in J&K’s Pulwama

A sub inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has succumbed to injuries after terrorists opened fire at a police check post in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kasmir on Sunday.

The firing occurred at Gangoo Crossing near Apple orchard in Pulwama.

The deceased sub inspector has been identified as Vinod Kumar. According to reports, he was seriously injured in the terrorist attack and shifted to a hospital for treatment.

However he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Meanwhile, the entire area has been cordoned off.