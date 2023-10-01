Ajay Maken Appointed as AICC's New Treasurer

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Sunday appointed Ajay Maken as the new Treasurer of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).
A notification passed by KC Venugopal read, “Hon'ble Congress President has appointed Shri Ajay Maken as the Treasurer of the All India Congress Committee, with immediate effect.”
Ajay Maken had replaced Pawan Kumar Bansal who was appointed as interim treasurer after the demise of Ahmed Patel.
“The party appreciates the contribution of the outgoing Treasurer Shri Pawan Kumar Bansal,” the notification further read.
Meanwhile, on being appointed as the Treasurer of AICC, Ajay Maken thanked party president Mallikarjun Kharge and high command for giving him the opportunity.
He said, “I got to know about this after the screening committee meeting was over. I want to thank the party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi giving me this opportunity and for showing trust in me."