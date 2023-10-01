National

Ajay Maken Appointed as AICC's New Treasurer

Ajay Maken had replaced Pawan Kumar Bansal who was appointed as interim treasurer after the demise of Ahmed Patel.
Ajay Maken Appointed as AICC's New Treasurer
Ajay Maken Appointed as AICC's New Treasurer
Pratidin Time

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Sunday appointed Ajay Maken as the new Treasurer of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

A notification passed by KC Venugopal read, “Hon'ble Congress President has appointed Shri Ajay Maken as the Treasurer of the All India Congress Committee, with immediate effect.”

Ajay Maken Appointed as AICC's New Treasurer
Ajay Maken Appointed as AICC's New Treasurer

Ajay Maken had replaced Pawan Kumar Bansal who was appointed as interim treasurer after the demise of Ahmed Patel. 

“The party appreciates the contribution of the outgoing Treasurer Shri Pawan Kumar Bansal,” the notification further read.

Meanwhile, on being appointed as the Treasurer of AICC, Ajay Maken thanked party president Mallikarjun Kharge and high command for giving him the opportunity.

He said, “I got to know about this after the screening committee meeting was over. I want to thank the party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi giving me this opportunity and for showing trust in me."

Ajay Maken Appointed as AICC's New Treasurer
Asom Gana Parishad Heavyweights Likely to Join Congress on October 11
Ajay maken
All India Congress Committee

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
national>>national/ajay-maken-appointed-as-aiccs-new-treasurer
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com