Ajit Agarkar Breaks Down India’s T20 WC 2026 Squad: Gill Omitted, Kishan Included

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced India’s squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 and the five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

The announcement, made during a press conference led by chief selector Ajit Agarkar and captain Suryakumar Yadav, saw some notable inclusions and exclusions that have already sparked discussions among fans and experts.

The most significant talking point was the omission of vice-captain Shubman Gill from the squad, with Axar Patel promoted as the new vice-captain for the tournament.

Speaking about Gill’s exclusion, Agarkar clarified, “Sometimes when you pick players, it’s a bit difficult. We still think he’s a quality player… There are only 15 that we could have picked. Someone has to miss out, it’s him, it’s not because he’s not a good player, and fortunately in Indian cricket, we have options.”

Another key change is the return of Ishan Kishan to the team after a stellar domestic season with Jharkhand. Kishan has been selected as the second wicketkeeper alongside Sanju Samson, which resulted in Jitesh Sharma missing out.

Agarkar explained the rationale behind Kishan’s inclusion: “He bats at the top in white-ball cricket, has been in good form, and has played before for India… We felt he is the best candidate at this point.”

On Axar Patel’s promotion as vice-captain, Agarkar added, “Shubman was the vice-captain, and with him not being in the team, there has to be somebody else. Axar had earlier served as vice-captain in T20s, and we are looking at continuity and team combinations.”

The squad also includes Washington Sundar and Rinku Singh, with four spinners in the team, providing flexibility in combinations. Agarkar highlighted, “There are a couple of all-rounders in Axar Patel and Washington Sundar… It gives us flexibility because we have two wrist spinners at this point. The combinations they play will depend on venues and opposition.”

The squad selection underscores the team management’s focus on strategic combinations, player form, and versatility, especially ahead of the marquee T20 World Cup 2026. Fans now await the upcoming series against New Zealand to see the team in action.

