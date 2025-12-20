India T20 World Cup 2026 Squad Announced: Suryakumar Yadav Captain, Gill Dropped

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced India’s squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 and the upcoming T20 International series against New Zealand. The squad was selected by the senior men’s selection committee led by chief selector Ajit Agarkar and features several important changes ahead of the marquee tournament.

Suryakumar Yadav has been appointed captain, while Axar Patel has been named vice-captain, reflecting the team management’s confidence in their leadership and consistency in the shortest format.

One of the major decisions by the selectors is the exclusion of Shubman Gill, who has been removed from the vice-captaincy and dropped from the squad altogether. Jitesh Sharma has also been left out, with the selectors opting instead for Ishan Kishan, who returns to the T20I setup after more than two years. Sanju Samson has been chosen as the first-choice wicketkeeper-batter.

The squad includes a strong mix of experience and emerging talent. Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube strengthen the all-round department, while Rinku Singh adds depth and firepower to the middle order. Washington Sundar provides balance with his all-around skills.

India’s bowling unit will be led by Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh in the pace department, supported by young fast bowler Harshit Rana. The spin attack features Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy, offering variety and wicket-taking options.

India 15 Member Squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Vice Captain: Axar Patel

Players Selected:

1. Suryakumar Yadav (Captain) – Middle order batsman

2. Axar Patel (Vice Captain) – All-rounder

3. Abhishek Sharma – Top order batsman

4. Tilak Varma – Batsman

5. Hardik Pandya – All-rounder

6. Shivam Dube – All-rounder

7. Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper) – Wicketkeeper batter

8. Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper) – Wicketkeeper batter

9. Rinku Singh – Finisher / middle order batsman

10. Jasprit Bumrah – Fast bowler

11. Arshdeep Singh – Fast bowler

12. Harshit Rana – Fast bowler / all-rounder

13. Varun Chakravarthy – Spin bowler

14. Kuldeep Yadav – Spin bowler

15. Washington Sundar – All-rounder