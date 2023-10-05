Ajit Pawar Appointed Guardian Minister Of Pune; BJP Minister Replaced

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has been made the Guardian Minister for the Pune district. Along with Pawar, 11 ministers were also appointed for different districts.
According to reports, Ajit Pawar has been given the charge of Pune district while Sudhir Mungantiwar of Wardha. After a long tussle between the two, Ajit has taken over the charge from senior BJP leader Chandrakant Patil who will now oversee the Solapur and Amaravati districts.
The directive was issued by the Chief Minister’s office wherein a list of guardian ministers for 12 districts in which--Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif will take charge of Kolhapur.
Guardian Ministers in their respective districts ensure the implementation of government policies and schemes to the public. They also control the DPDC funds which are used for development projects in the districts.
Notably, there are nine NCP ministers who have been given the guardian minister post at this time.