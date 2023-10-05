Conrad Sangma Launches Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project Season-2

On Wednesday, Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project (MGMP) Season 2 was launched by state chief minister Conrad Sangma. The ceremony was held at Khyndailad, Police Bazar in Shillong.
The Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project, in collaboration with the Tourism Department and The Meghalayan Age, unveiled the second season of MGMP.
The event features an unforgettable musical extravaganza featuring incredibly talented artists that left everyone spellbound. Besides CM Sangma, Chief Guest, Paul Lyngdoh, Minister of Tourism was also present as the Guest of honour in the programme.
Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh, MLA of North Garo Hills Rupert Momin, MDC of Rambrai Jyngram Constituency Bajop Pyngrope, MLA of South West Garo Hills Ian Botham K. Sangma and other dignitaries also graced the occasion.
On the launch of the event, CM Sangma said "Today, we embark on a journey to celebrate the soul of Meghalaya through music. Our state is a treasure trove of talent, and the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project Season 2 is our way of showcasing our vibrant culture and nurturing our local musicians. In just one year of its launch, the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project has given a platform to over 1600 artists from Meghalaya to perform in venues and stages in 3000 locations across the state and with the launch of Season 2 we aspire to also launch many more musical talents from our state."
He also highlighted Meghalaya's unique contribution to supporting independent music and musicians and having programmes like MGMP is the first of its kind in the country.
"Through this Meghalaya Grassroot Music Project, in the first season itself, over 1600 artists have performed on more than 3000 occasions. Of all the revenue that is generated through Tourism activities in the state, we were able to share some part of it with the artists leading to the promotion of the music industry and thereby, benefiting our local people. This season, we are going to make this project even bigger and have performances not merely confined to music but also folklore, drama, acts, stand-up comedy, and others," CM Sangma added.
On the other hand, Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh also said, "I am delighted to address the gathering of young, talented artists here today. The inaugural year of the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project was a resounding success, and as we embark on its second season, we are confident that this initiative will push Meghalaya towards remarkable achievements. Our capital, Shillong, is poised to become the nation's music capital and will soon echo with the vibrant tunes of our local talent."