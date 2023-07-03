Ajit Pawar Will Replace Eknath Shinde as Maharashtra CM, Claims Sanjay Raut

He also said that a total of 16 MLAs who were part of the split in Shiv Sena almost a year ago are going to be "disqualified".

"Today I am saying this in front of the camera, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra is going to change. Eknath Shinde is being removed. Eknath Shinde and the 16 MLAs are going to be disqualified," Raut told ANI.