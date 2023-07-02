Maharashtra: On Ajit Pawar's Swearing-In, Eknath Shide Said This...

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said that the ‘double-engine’ government being run under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received a ‘triple-engine’ government.
This was after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the new deputy chief minister of Maharashtra.
After the swearing-in ceremony when he came out of the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai, Shinde said that he welcomes Ajit Pawar and his leaders for the development of the state. He also said that the NCP leader’s experience will help strengthen the state.
CM Shinde spoke about the seat sharing in the Maharasthra cabinet saying there is not enough time to decide on that. He also mentioned that the opposition managed to secure ‘four or five seats’ in the Lok Sabha from the state, ‘this time they will not manage to get even those number of seats’.
It may be noted that in a sudden development on Sunday, Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, the third time in the current state assembly, amid slogans of ‘Ajit dada, hum tumhrare saath hai’ by his supporters.
Some NCP MLAs said that they were ‘upset’ with party chief Sharad Pawar’s ‘unilateral’ decision to share a stage and ally with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Opposition unity meeting in Patna last month, as reported by ANI.