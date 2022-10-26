Union Minister Ajay Mishra's Plea In 20-Year-Old Murder Case Declined By SC

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday declined a plea by Union minister Ajay Mishra seeking the transfer of the Uttar Pradesh government’s appeal against his acquittal in a murder case that is over 20 years old.

An SC bench comprising of Chief Justice U U Lalit and Bela M Trivedi was told that the transfer was sought on grounds that the senior counsel based in Allahabad cannot go to Lucknow to argue the matter because of his old age.

The bench observed, “We do not go into all these issues as in our view, a request to the high court to hear the appeal for disposal on November 10, 2022, the date given by the high court and agreed upon by both the senior counsel would serve the ends of justice.”

“In case the senior counsel is unable to come down to Lucknow, a request for allowing the said counsel to make submissions through video conferencing may be considered by the high court,” added the bench.