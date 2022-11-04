Akhil Gogoi Undergoes Successful Heart Surgery In Bengaluru

Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi on Friday underwent a successful operation for heart-related ailments in Bengaluru’s Narayana Health City Hospital.

According to reports, Akhil Gogoi’s operation completed successfully in the early parts of the day. He had travelled to Bengaluru after being referred to Narayana Health City Hospital there.

Gogoi had been referred there by the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati after it became clear that he had to undergo a surgery.

Doctors at Narayana Health City Hospital informed that the Sivasagar MLA had been diagnosed with Supraventricular tachycardia, a condition in which a faster than normal heart rate beginning above the heart's two lower chambers is observed.

The Raijor Dal chief was under the expert eyes of Dr. Shreesha Shankar Maiya and Dr. Kapil Kumawat who performed the EPS RFA procedure on him.