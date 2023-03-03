Akhil Gogoi's Protection Extended By SC Till March 13

The Supreme Court of India (SC) on Friday extended Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi’s protection from arrest till March 13 in connection with a case related to anti-CAA protests and suspected links to Maoists.

An MLA from Sivasagar, Akhil Gogoi has been vocal against the central government during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in Assam, had moved the apex court against the Gauhati High Court’s February 19 order which allowed the special NIA court in Assam to proceed with framing of charges against him in one of the two cases.

A bench comprising of justices V Ramasubramanian and Pankaj Mithal deferred the matter for another hearing on March 13 noting that the counsel for the petitioner was not available.

The bench observed, “Interim protection to continue till next date.”

Earlier, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had told the SC that Akhil Gogoi cannot be granted bail as he is an alleged kingpin of Maoist activities in Assam even as Akhil Gogoi said that the cases against him were a result of “political vendetta”.

Earlier in February, the bench had noted, “Let notice be served on the standing counsel for the State (NIA), for the limited purpose of considering the grant of protection to the petitioner from arrest pursuant to the impugned order, returnable on February 24, 2023. In the meantime, the petitioner ( Akhil Gogoi) shall be protected against arrest in connection with FIR bearing ... dated December 14, 2019, Police Station NIA, Guwahati.”

The high court had allowed the NIA to seek framing of charges in the special court against Akhil Gogoi and three associates of his, namely Dhajya Konwar, Manas Konwar and Bitu Sonowal, in connection with anti-CAA protests and suspected Maoist links. The order came based on the appeal of the NIA challenging the order of a special NIA court to give clean chit to the four.

The high court bench comprising justices Suman Shyam and Malasri Nandi asked the agency to go forward with framing charges against Akhil Gogoi and the rest after reopening the case.

Akhil Gogoi’s counsel Santanu Borthakur had said, “The high court has accepted NIA's plea to reopen the case and frame charges against the four persons. The case will be heard again in the Special NIA Court.”