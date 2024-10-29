Akshay Kumar Donates Rs 1 Crore to Feed Monkeys in Ayodhya Ahead of Diwali

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has stepped up to support the monkey population in Ayodhya, a city closely linked with Lord Ram. As part of this heartfelt initiative, Akshay donated Rs 1 crore to ensure the monkeys are well-fed during the Diwali season.
His contribution, more than just a donation, is a tribute to his late parents, Hari Om and Aruna Bhatia, and his father-in-law, the veteran actor Rajesh Khanna. Their names have been inscribed on the feeding van that will serve the animals.
The initiative is led by the Anjaneya Sewa Trust under the guidance of Jagatguru Swami Raghavacharya Ji Maharaj. Founder-trustee Priya Gupta expressed gratitude for Akshay’s kindness, emphasizing that they will ensure minimal disruption to local citizens during the feeding process.
"Akshay is not only generous but deeply socially aware. His dedication to his family and his compassion for all living beings are truly inspiring,” Gupta noted. She assured that the initiative would be conducted responsibly, without littering on Ayodhya’s streets.
On the cinematic front, Akshay has an action-packed lineup. He will share the screen with Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, releasing this Diwali.
The film also features Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. Additionally, Akshay has several projects in the pipeline, including Housefull 5, Welcome to the Jungle, and Bhooth Bangla, promising an exciting year ahead for his fans.
Akshay Kumar’s charitable gesture and his commitment to Ayodhya’s welfare reflect his dedication beyond the screen, highlighting his role as both a beloved actor and a socially responsible citizen.