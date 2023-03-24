Amritpal Singh Suspected to Have Left for Delhi, Says Police Sources

'Waris Punjab De' chief and Khalistani sympathizer Amritpal Singh who is currently absconding is suspected to have left for Delhi.

The Punjab Police doubted Amritpal entering the Delhi border using any vehicle other than a bus. Following the input, the Punjab Police has alerted Delhi Police. According to sources, an alert has also been issued in Dehradun, Haridwar, and Udhamsinghnagar districts of the Uttarakhand as a precaution in view of the possibility Amritpal Singh entering the state.

Sources further said that Amritpal and his associate Papalpreet Singh took a Haryana Roadways bus from Kurukshetra at around 2 am on March 20. The Punjab Police have tracked the bus and have taken the driver and conductor into custody. As per the sources, the Punjab Police are questioning the driver and the conductor to know where both Amritpal and Pappalpreet got down from the bus.

On March 22, the bike on which Amritpal Singh fled was recovered by Punjab Police. The bike was found abandoned near a canal in Darapur area, 45 km from Jalandhar. Previously, CCTV visuals came up, in which Amritpal Singh was seen escaping in an SUV in Jalandhar on March 18 (Saturday).

Locals of the Jalandhar village claimed Amritpal Singh's presence in their village on March 18. A CCTV video has emerged sourced from the local villagers. Punjab police have not officially confirmed this. The video shows a car and men waiting on a bike near a field. Another bike is parked nearby and as the first bike moves with three riders, the other also readies to leave.

The Punjab Police also released pictures of the absconding Khalistani leader. Meanwhile, a lookout circular (LOC) and non-bailable warrant (NBW) has also been issued against Amritpal Singh.

The radical preacher has been on the run since Saturday when the police launched a "massive state-wide cordon and search operations (CASO)" in the state against elements of the 'Waris Punjab De'.