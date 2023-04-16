Kejriwal Summons: AAP Leaders Detained Amid Protest Against Modi-Govt in Delhi

Delhi police on Sunday have detained several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and party workers from New Delhi and Punjab who were staging a protest outside the CBI headquarters.

As per reports, those detained by Delhi police include Punjab ministers Aman Arora, Brahm Shankar Jimpa and Harjot Singh Bains, Punjab’s RS MP Raghav Chadha, Delhi ministers Kailash Gehlot Atishi and Surabh Bhardwaj.

They were protesting against the CBI for summoning Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for interrogation in connection with the excise policy case.

Earlier, top leaders of the party, including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Delhi ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi and Kailash Gahlot, and Rajya Sabha MPs Sandeep Pathak, Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh, gathered near the federal agency's headquarters and raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Kejriwal's questioning was underway.

Similarly in Assam, several leaders of AAP took to the streets alleging that the Centre under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government was "misusing the CBI" and "trying to scare" a leader who has worked for the development of the country.

Meanwhile, the AAP Assam unit leaders and workers were detained by Guwahati police and were taken to Chachal.